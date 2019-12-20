Annual Christmas Tree Lighting hosted by WLCA
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Members of the Waterbury LaSalle Community Association with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their helpers.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
The Waterbury LaSalle Community Association held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Saturday, December 14. The event featured both Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Santa was brought to the event by FDNY Engine 89.
Posted 12:00 am, December 22, 2019
©2019
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe