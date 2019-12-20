Annual Christmas Tree Lighting hosted by WLCA

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Waterbury LaSalle Community Association held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Saturday, December 14. The event featured both Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Santa was brought to the event by FDNY Engine 89.

Posted 12:00 am, December 22, 2019

