Salamanca collaborates with Southern Blvd. BID for coat giveaway

Last week, Councilman Rafael Salamanca hosted his 2019 Winter Coat Giveaway in partnership with the Southern Boulevard Business Improvement District. In total, Salamanca and the Southern Boulevard BID distributed over 1,300 new winter coats to children in the Bronx just in time for the holidays.

Posted 12:00 am, December 24, 2019

