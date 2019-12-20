Salamanca collaborates with Southern Blvd. BID for coat giveaway
Photo courtesy of Councilman Rafael Salamanca’s office
Councilman Salamanca with Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and family members during the winter coat giveaway.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last week, Councilman Rafael Salamanca hosted his 2019 Winter Coat Giveaway in partnership with the Southern Boulevard Business Improvement District. In total, Salamanca and the Southern Boulevard BID distributed over 1,300 new winter coats to children in the Bronx just in time for the holidays.
