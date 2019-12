Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Tuesday, December 3, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, along with the NYC Department of Health, hosted an Education and Narcan Training event and saw nearly 50 people in attendance. At the training, Bronx residents were taught how to recognize an overdose and save a life. Attendees also learned how to become Certified Opioid Overdose Responders and received a free rescue kit with Nalaxone.

Posted 12:00 am, December 24, 2019

