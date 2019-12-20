Veterans Appreciation Breakfast held by Senator Bailey
Photo by Jewel Webber
Senator Bailey honors his office staff.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Senator Jamaal Bailey hosted a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, December 6. The event was attended by NYC commissioner of veterans affairs James Hendon, Monroe College’s student veteran association president Wilfredo Hernandez, NAACP Co-op City branch president Jerome Rice and other local veteran advocates. Below, Senator Bailey honors his office staff.Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) Hananiah Shabazz, Dr. Ameena Ali, Melissa Safadit and Wilfredo Hernandez, president of Monroe College’s student veteran’s association.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Veteran and author Percy Lee Anderson (l) with Senator Bailey.
Posted 12:00 am, December 22, 2019
