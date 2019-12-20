Sections

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast held by Senator Bailey

Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Senator Bailey honors his office staff.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Senator Jamaal Bailey hosted a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, December 6. The event was attended by NYC commissioner of veterans affairs James Hendon, Monroe College’s student veteran association president Wilfredo Hernandez, NAACP Co-op City branch president Jerome Rice and other local veteran advocates. Below, Senator Bailey honors his office staff.Photo by Jewel Webber

Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) Hananiah Shabazz, Dr. Ameena Ali, Melissa Safadit and Wilfredo Hernandez, president of Monroe College’s student veteran’s association.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Veteran and author Percy Lee Anderson (l) with Senator Bailey.
Posted 12:00 am, December 22, 2019

©2019

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Jessica ‘Remo’ Saul opens Art of Stepping Dance Studio
Bronx Times Reporter: Chippewa, Gjonaj donate toys to Operation Christmas Child
Bronx Times Reporter: Annual West Farms Christmas Tree Lighting held by Farias
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: