Veterans Appreciation Breakfast held by Senator Bailey

Senator Jamaal Bailey hosted a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, December 6. The event was attended by NYC commissioner of veterans affairs James Hendon, Monroe College’s student veteran association president Wilfredo Hernandez, NAACP Co-op City branch president Jerome Rice and other local veteran advocates. Below, Senator Bailey honors his office staff.Photo by Jewel Webber

Posted 12:00 am, December 22, 2019

©2019