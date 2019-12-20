Sections

NYCHCC’s annual Hispanic Business Awards Banquet and Scholarship Ceremony attended by Gjonaj

Photo courtesy of Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office
Councilman Gjonaj (c) with members of the NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual Hispanic Business Awards Banquet and Scholarship Ceremony at Maestros’. The ceremony, attended by Councilman Mark Gjonaj, honored esteemed individuals who advocate for economic development, higher education and promote initiatives that continue to empower the Latino community.

