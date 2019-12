Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Earlier this month, Councilman Mark Gjonaj joined the Chippewa Democratic Club for their annual holiday party and toy drive, the latter of which benefitted Operation Christmas Child.

Posted 12:00 am, December 22, 2019

