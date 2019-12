Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Committeewoman Amanda Farias hosted her second annual ‘West Farms Christmas Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa Claus’ event on Saturday, December 7. The event was held in conjunction with Fordham Bedford Community Services West Farms Community Center, Bronx Bound Books, Senior Whole Health and local woman-owned business NextRound Productions.

Posted 12:00 am, December 21, 2019

©2019