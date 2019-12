Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, joined by assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman and Walter Mosley, along with advocates from Riders Alliance, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign, and TransitCenter this week outside of Grand Central Terminal to call for a rejection of the proposed $249 million within the MTA’s operating budget to pay 500 additional members of the MTA police force to patrol the subways.

Posted 5:04 pm, December 19, 2019

