Annual food drive held by Assemblyman Dinowitz’ office

Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office
Assemblyman Dinowitz (c) with community members and school children who helped donate food items.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and his office concluded their annual holiday canned food drive, which will benefit local food pantries at Kingsbridge Heights Community Center and St. Frances of Rome. Dinowitz’ office received food items from local schools and businesses who organized collection boxes of food items.

Posted 5:04 pm, December 19, 2019

