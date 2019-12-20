Annual food drive held by Assemblyman Dinowitz’ office

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and his office concluded their annual holiday canned food drive, which will benefit local food pantries at Kingsbridge Heights Community Center and St. Frances of Rome. Dinowitz’ office received food items from local schools and businesses who organized collection boxes of food items.

Posted 5:04 pm, December 19, 2019

