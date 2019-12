Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last week, Art of Stepping Dance Studio, located at 2887 Dill Place, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The dance studio was brought to fruition by Art of Stepping education curriculum founder Jessica ‘Remo’ Saul. The Art of Stepping is used in after-school programs throughout the five boroughs and uses a combination of the arts and mathematics.

Posted 12:00 am, December 21, 2019

