Annual Children’s Christmas event hosted by SHCA

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Saturday, December 7, the Schuyler Hill Civic Association hosted its annual Children’s Christmas event. The theme of the event was ‘Deck the Halls in your PJs’ and included children making ornaments and decorating snowman cupcakes. Santa Clause also made an appearance to give out gifts to the children in attendance.

Posted 12:00 am, December 13, 2019

©2019