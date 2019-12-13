Sections

Annual Children’s Christmas event hosted by SHCA

By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Children gather with Santa before receiving their Christmas stockings.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Andrew takes a holiday selfie at the Christmas event.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Santa and his helpers, Sheila Sanchez and Patty Justiniano, who organized the Christmas event.

On Saturday, December 7, the Schuyler Hill Civic Association hosted its annual Children’s Christmas event. The theme of the event was ‘Deck the Halls in your PJs’ and included children making ornaments and decorating snowman cupcakes. Santa Clause also made an appearance to give out gifts to the children in attendance.

Posted 12:00 am, December 13, 2019

©2019

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: James J. Peters Veteran Hospital receives visits from AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 38
Bronx Times Reporter: Workshop co-hosted by Sepulveda, South Bronx United
Bronx Times Reporter: BronxNet opens new studio and media center in the Hub
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: