Annual Children’s Christmas event hosted by SHCA
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Children gather with Santa before receiving their Christmas stockings.
Andrew takes a holiday selfie at the Christmas event.
Santa and his helpers, Sheila Sanchez and Patty Justiniano, who organized the Christmas event.
On Saturday, December 7, the Schuyler Hill Civic Association hosted its annual Children’s Christmas event. The theme of the event was ‘Deck the Halls in your PJs’ and included children making ornaments and decorating snowman cupcakes. Santa Clause also made an appearance to give out gifts to the children in attendance.
Posted 12:00 am, December 13, 2019
