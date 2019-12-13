Jerome-Gun Hill BID’s tree lighting attended by Dinowitz
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz office
(l-r) 52nd Precinct community affairs officer Echevarria, Jerome-Gun Hill BID executive director Jennifer Tausig, Councilman Andrew Cohen, Senator Jamaal Bailey and community leader Eric Dinowitz.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Jerome-Gun Hill Business Improvement District, joined by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, held their annual tree lighting ceremony under the El at Jerome Avenue and Mosholu Parkway to celebrate the Christmas and holiday festivities.