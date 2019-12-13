Jerome-Gun Hill BID’s tree lighting attended by Dinowitz

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Jerome-Gun Hill Business Improvement District, joined by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, held their annual tree lighting ceremony under the El at Jerome Avenue and Mosholu Parkway to celebrate the Christmas and holiday festivities.

Posted 12:00 am, December 18, 2019

