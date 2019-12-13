Sections

Annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive hosted by Bronx Chamber of Commerce

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Bronx Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Sorin (front row - c), Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Bronx Times editor John Collazzi, Joe Kelleher, John Bonizio and others at the Christmas event.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive on Thursday, December 5. Toys from this year’s toy drive were donated to YoungLife, an organization which helps teen moms during pregnancy and beyond.

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Bronx Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Sorin with attendees at the Christmas event.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Bronx Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Sorin with John Bonizio, Bronx Times publisher Laura Guerriero (l) and other attendees at the Christmas event.
Posted 12:00 am, December 14, 2019

©2019

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Potential BX homeowners attend ‘Homebuyer Workshop’
Bronx Times Reporter: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held in Westchester Square
Bronx Times Reporter: James J. Peters Veteran Hospital receives visits from AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 38
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: