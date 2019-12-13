Annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive hosted by Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Photo courtesy of Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Bronx Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Sorin (front row - c), Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Bronx Times editor John Collazzi, Joe Kelleher, John Bonizio and others at the Christmas event.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Bronx Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive on Thursday, December 5. Toys from this year’s toy drive were donated to YoungLife, an organization which helps teen moms during pregnancy and beyond.