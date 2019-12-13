Belmont BID, Love Holds Children’s Cancer Foundation hosts tree lighting, toy giveaway

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Belmont Business Improvement District hosted their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Ciccarone Park on Arthur Avenue on Saturday, November 30. The tree lighting featured Santa Clause, Christmas Carolers and special guest, Bronx-born actor and Child Reach Foundation founder Calogero Lorenzo ‘Chazz’ Palminteri. The holiday event also featured a toy giveaway for children in the neighborhood, co-hosted by Love Holds Children’s Cancer Foundation.(top row left) Richard Senato, founder and CEO of Children’s Cancer Foundation (c) and other CCF members during the tree lighting. (top row right) The O’Shea family enjoyed the holiday festivities during the tree lighting. (middle row left) Family photo (l-r) father Malik Cardona, daughters Ava and Emma Cardona and Noelia Martinez with Santa and an elf at the tree lighting. (middle row right) Christmas Carolers perform for the audience at the tree lighting. (bottom row left) A young Neuroblastoma survivor (l) joins Richard Senato, founder and CEO of Children’s Cancer Foundation, Councilman Ritchie Torres, Bronx-born actor and Child Reach Foundation founder Calogero Lorenzo ‘Chazz’ Palminteri, Peter Madonia of Madonia Bakery and others for the toy giveaway at the tree lighting. (bottom row right) Richard Senato, founder and CEO of Children’s Cancer Foundation (c) with other volunteers who gave out Christmas gifts at the tree lighting. Photos by Jewel Webber

