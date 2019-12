Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Enlarge this image Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Throggs Neck resident, Monsignor Scanlan High School and Performers Edge Dance Academy student Laurielle Echevarria was invited back to the Apollo to perform at the Amateur Night Holiday Special on Saturday, December 14. For this performance, she will be dancing her solo ‘Power of Love’, choreographed by Performers Edge’s own Stefanie Salaman.

Posted 12:00 am, December 19, 2019

©2019