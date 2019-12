Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Friday, December 6, members of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 38 visited James J. Peters Veteran Hospital to serve eggnog and cookies to residents, veterans and visitors.

Posted 12:00 am, December 18, 2019

