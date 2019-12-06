New headquarters for Bronx Democratic Committee

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The borough’s Democratic Party has officially moved to a new location.

The Bronx County Democratic Committee, which moved to a retail space located at 1534 Boone Avenue last month, held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 4.

The office is located in a magnificent development in an up and coming neighborhood that fronts the newly reconstructed Sheridan Boulevard, formally the Sheridan Expressway.

The grand opening ceremony had an open-house type of feel, where Bronx vendors and residents trickled in and out throughout the evening to see the new location.

Shortly after the grand opening, the Bronx Dems launched their ‘DEMS TALK’ series, where they welcomed Bronx residents to discuss the issues and concerns that have affected and continue to affect them.

“Our goal was to design an open space to provide new activities and events, as well as a way to connect with others,” said assemblyman and Bronx Democratic Party chairman Marcos Crespo.

“We want to bring people together - and that is really what our new headquarters is all about,” Crespo added.

“When we say ‘Bronx Democrats’ - that’s something that we should - and need to be proud of,” said Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., who attended the opening of the new headquarters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was also attended by Bronx DA Darcel Clark, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr., Assemblywoman Karines Reyes along with other elected officials.

The Bronx Democratic Party selected professional muralist group TATS CRU to curate a mural for their headquarters. The multi-colored, vibrant mural, which Crespo described as “amazing”, reads ‘Bronx Dems’ with a heart in between the words. The mural also includes the names of the Bronx Democratic Committee members.

According to the Bronx Dems Headquarters, they chose TATS CRU to add a mural that would set the tone for the headquarter’s locations as well as make it easy for the community to instantly recognize the location.

A spokesperson from the Bronx Democratic Party added that the TATS CRU is “known throughout the Bronx for their creativity and beautification of the borough.”

Coincidentally, the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Bronx County Democratic Party took place the day before the off-year elections on Tuesday, November 5.

The Bronx Democratic Party will host a ‘Holiday Party & Toy Drive’ event on Tuesday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. at their new location.

On Monday, December 16, the headquarters will host their second discussion panel ‘DEMS TALK: How To Become A County Committee Member’ from 7 to 9 p.m.

Posted 12:00 am, December 11, 2019

©2019