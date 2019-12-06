Preston High School’s food drive donates over 12,000 lbs. of food

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

After six weeks, Preston High School collected a school record-breaking 12,356 pounds of food, surpassing its goal of 10,000 pounds for the school’s annual food drive. The food that was collected in the drive was donated to pantries including Divine Compassion Pantry in Dover Plains, Mercy Center, St. Raymond’s Pantry and Our Lady of Assumption Pantry. Additionally, packages were made for Preston Center of Compassion’s Big Sister Little Sister Program, Lamp Ministries and Santa Maria Parish.

Posted 12:00 am, December 11, 2019

