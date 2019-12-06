Providence Rest welcomes Latino Judges Association for ‘A Day of Service’
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
(l-r) Honorable Joanne Quinones, Frances Maiello, Barbara Cirillo and honorable Connie Mallafre Melendez, Latino Judges Association chairwoman.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Saturday, November 23, the Latino Judges Association’s Community Service Committee visited Providence Rest for ‘A Day of Service’ to honor the facility’s senior residents and also participate in crafting holiday cards.
(l-r) Dr. Ronald Wilensky with judges Sallie Daniels, Wilma Guzman and Lourdes Ventura.
Connie (l) with the honorable Betsy Barros.
Josephine Gabriel (l) and the honorable Llinet Rosado.
Posted 12:00 am, December 12, 2019
