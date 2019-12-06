Sections

Providence Rest welcomes Latino Judges Association for ‘A Day of Service’

Enlarge this image
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
(l-r) Honorable Joanne Quinones, Frances Maiello, Barbara Cirillo and honorable Connie Mallafre Melendez, Latino Judges Association chairwoman.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

On Saturday, November 23, the Latino Judges Association’s Community Service Committee visited Providence Rest for ‘A Day of Service’ to honor the facility’s senior residents and also participate in crafting holiday cards.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
(l-r) Dr. Ronald Wilensky with judges Sallie Daniels, Wilma Guzman and Lourdes Ventura.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Connie (l) with the honorable Betsy Barros.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Josephine Gabriel (l) and the honorable Llinet Rosado.
Posted 12:00 am, December 12, 2019

©2019

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Frantic search continues for teenage girl abducted in south Bronx
Bronx Times Reporter: Jerome-Gun Hill BID’s tree lighting attended by Dinowitz
Bronx Times Reporter: James J. Peters Veteran Hospital receives visits from AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 38
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: