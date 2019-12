Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Saturday, October 5, non-profit humanitarian organization Islamic Relief USA held its annual ‘Day of Dignity’ at Union Reformed Church, 1272 Ogden Avenue, for the New York City portion of their national campaign. The ‘Day of Dignity’ campaign provides homeless and low-income individuals and families with food, clothing and health care. The event was held with partner organization Muslim Women’s Institute for Research and Development.

Posted 12:00 am, December 11, 2019

©2019