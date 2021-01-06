Stop & Shop launches pickup in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx residents can now shop online at StopandShop.com and get their grocery order from the comfort of their vehicle.

On Dec. 31, Stop & Shop announced the borough’s first pickup location at 1720 Eastchester Rd. People can place an order at www.stopandshop.com, or on the Stop & Shop mobile app, head to the store and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car.

Shoppers can choose a pickup time, park in a designated pickup spot and call to let the store team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop employees will then bring the order to their car.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Carolyn Richards, store manager of Stop & Shop Eastchester Road. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”

Stop & Shop has altered its Pickup policies with associate and customer safety in mind. Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates to place groceries directly into their vehicle. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, when possible.

In addition, all Stop & Shop pickup associates will be wearing masks and follow all the same sanitizing precautions as its in-store associates, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing.

Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

A $30 minimum is required on all pickup orders and a $2.95 service fee will be applied at checkout.

New customers can receive the service free for 90 days by entering SSFREEPICKUP at checkout. Minimum purchase required. Online Pickup fee waived on first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of first order.