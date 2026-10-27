$2.15M state grant will help transform Throggs Neck waterfront into botanical garden

A New York State grant has been awarded to a community group to transform a previously private parcel of Throggs Neck waterfront land into a thriving botanical garden with breathtaking views for all to enjoy.

In mid-October, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation awarded more than $25 million in Open Space Conservation Grants to 14 projects across the state, including $2,150,000 to Open Space Initiatives to purchase 2670 Schurz Avenue, between Davis and Buttrick avenues, to begin the process of creating a half-acre community garden along the East River, with views of the Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges.

Once OSI receives the state funds and acquires the property it will then fast track the transfer of the site to the Bronx Land Trust, a local not-for-profit that already has 18 Bronx gardens that it took possession of in 1999 from the Trust for Public Lands.

The Schurz Avenue property will be the first garden added to its portfolio since the organization’s creation and only its second property east of the Bronx River. In sheer size, the Throggs Neck site will be one of BLT’s heftier projects, larger than 80% of its current gardens. The transfer will hopefully occur by April 2027.

The purpose of the Open Space Conservation Grants was to provide critical resources to municipalities, land trusts, and community-based organizations to protect significant open space projects. The property cost is $2,050,000.

“Governor Hochul recognizes the impact that conserving open space can have in protecting biodiversity, safeguarding water quality, maintaining working forests and strengthening community resilience to climate change,” said NYS DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton.

Support for the garden came from all corners of the community. Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, Councilmember Shirley Aldebol, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Community Board 10, the Throggs Neck Homeowners Association and Bridgeview Estates all sent letters of support.

Ramon Andino, president of the Bronx Land Trust is anxious to get started. $100,000 of the state grant is set aside to grade and secure the property, he said. After that, with the help of additional grants, volunteers will start creating the “Taj Mahal” of community gardens, he added.

The community will be asked to weigh in on the garden’s final design. Ramon envisions a children’s garden, a rose garden, raised beds, and a sustainable area to attract pollinators.

The Open Space Conservation Grants that were awarded across the state addressed a variety of concerns including the conservation of rare bats and birds in the Hudson Valley and the protection of the imperiled ecological pine barrens ecosystem in the Capital Region.

“The community’s support for this project brought the grant home,” said Terrence Nolan of Open Space Initiative, noting it was the organization’s first foray into the NYC market.