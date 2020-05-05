State Assembly and Uber partner to donate 8,000 meals to city nonprofits and institutions

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York State Assembly and Uber announced a plan today for the company to donate 8,000 meals to nonprofits and institutions serving New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.

All of the organizations are on the front lines of the city’s health and economic crisis, supporting New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity, homelessness, mental health issues and more.

The 13 places receiving food include organizations in the Bronx and across New York City including:

Eastchester Heights

Sedgwick Houses (NYCHA) in the Bronx

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement Inc.

Elmor Youth and Adult Activities in Corona

Ozone Park Residents Block Association

Bread of Life Pantry in Long Island City

Kiwanis Club of Jackson Heights

Muslim American Society in Astoria

The Connected Chef in Astoria

Ebbets Field (Tenant Development)

Fort Greene Council Inc.

Red Hook Senior Center

Junior High School 136 in Brooklyn

“These organizations and housing developments are invaluable assets to our communities and they need our help now more than ever,” said Speaker Carl Heastie. “Eastchester Heights, located in the 83rd District, has for decades provided rent stabilized housing for hundreds of families. As a result of this global pandemic families have experienced financial disturbances as well as food insecurity. Thank you to Uber for their assistance in providing meals and smiles during this time. During moments like these when we all come together, we see the strength of a community.”

Workers will receive a promo code they can use to receive a free meal up to $25 on the Uber Eats app or through the Uber Eats website. The 8,000 free meals is part of Uber’s larger commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors and people in need.

“In a moment like this we all have to work together to support our communities, and we’re proud to partner with Speaker Heastie to give back to organizations on the front lines of this crisis,” said Danielle Sheridan, Head of U.S. City Operations at Uber. “We know there is more we can do, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping New Yorkers however we can throughout this crisis.”