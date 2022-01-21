Start 2022 finding a new job or filling that open position in your company

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx Times has always been a trusted source for employers to find quality local applicants. Now, with its Jobs Board having gone online, it’s convenient, cost effective, and searchable — a great fit for the new year.

Post your recruitment ad throughout New York City on BXTimes.com, BrooklynPaper.com, QNS.com, amNY.com, GayCityNews.com, and CaribbeanLifeNews.com — more than 4 million readers a month — for FREE!

For additional exposure, your job posting can be listed throughout Long Island, including LongIslandPress.com, DansPapers.com, and NoticiaLI.com.

There also is an option to be distributed to over 350,000 email subscribers!

Hiring locally increases the chances of long-term employment, reduces employee churn and training costs. But with amNY it’s also cost-effective — job postings are completely free throughout New York City.

And if you want to combine print and digital, you can get one low price.

For more information or to get started, go here.