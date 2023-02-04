St. Raymond students attend job-sharing program with Ernst & Young Americas

On Monday, Jan. 20, a group of juniors and seniors from St. Raymond High School for Boys were invited to an all-day job-sharing program sponsored by Ernst & Young Americas and Junior Achievement of New York (JA). Ernst & Young is a global accounting, tax and management consulting firm with more than 13,000 employees in the New York City area. Junior Achievement of New York is a nonprofit dedicated to helping high school students develop through various programs of financial literacy and work readiness skills.

St. Raymond participated with more than 100 other New York City high school students. The day began with the students networking with a group of volunteers from Ernst & Young, followed by a panel discussion on how it is to work for a large business organization, skills that are necessary and how each panelist ended up at Ernst & Young.

The panelist also entertained some insightful questions from the students. The day ended with a working lunch where the students meet in small groups with the EY volunteers to discuss such topics as their transition from high school to college, why they chose their college major and what their typical work day at Ernst & Young is like.

