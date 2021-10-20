Second man cuffed in connection to Bronx shooting that left man dead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Another man was taken into custody in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside an apartment at 3400 Wickham Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Wayne Leon lying unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

EMS rushed Leon to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident has since been described as a robbery gone wrong.

Police arrested 30-year-old David Mattison on Sept. 22. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery.

On Oct. 12, police arrested 27-year-old Cintron Powell in connection to the crime. He was also charged with murder, manslaughter, assault burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery.