Saint Barnabas names new interim high school principal

The Board of Trustees of Saint Barnabas High School is pleased to announce that Henry Triana has been named the interim principal effective July 1.

Prior to his appointment, Triana served as assistant principal at Aquinas High School, an all-girls Catholic college preparatory school where he was responsible for daily operations, targeted academic planning in Advanced Placement and Regents courses, and program development for at risk students. Triana values teachers and recognizes that they are integral to academic sustainability and success. As assistant principal, he was instrumental in developing best practices for faculty through teaching strategies and analytics. He has a proven track record of academic leadership and is committed to providing a quality educational experience for Saint Barnabas students.

“I am honored to join the Saint Barnabas family and I look forward to empowering our young women to reach their full potential in and outside of the classroom,”,Triana said. “I am excited to promote our mission at Saint Barnabas and lead the school in reaching our goals.”

A bilingual educator, with a stellar academic record, Triana received a B.A. in History from the University of Vermont, an M.S. in Adolescent Education from Mercy College, and is currently a candidate for his doctorate in Instructional Leadership at Concordia University.

“Henry Triana is a wonderful addition to the Saint Barnabas High School family,” said Julietta Guarino, Saint Barnabas High School chairperson. “His background and commitment to academic excellence is consistent with the Saint Barnabas mission of educating and preparing our students for college and life in the real world. The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with Mr. Triana as he implements his vision for development and sustainability of SBHS.”