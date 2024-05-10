Saint Barnabas High School hosts mental health symposium

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An enlightening assembly hosted by the Saint Barnabas High School National Honor Society and the Albanian Club, took place on April 30. The gathering explored the profound effects of stress and trauma on the body and anxiety, which often occurs during the teenage years.

Two accomplished professionals in coordination with the American Albanian Educators Association spoke with the Saint Barnabas student body, faculty, and administration. Dr. Jackie Rukaj and Doctor of Psychology Marilyn Rukaj have experience helping individuals navigate the challenges of stress and trauma.

Students learned about the science and psychology behind stress and trauma, offering insight into understanding the complex interplay between the mind and body. The professional sisters shared information about women’s hormones, balancing work, sleep patterns, vitamin deficiencies and healthy eating habits.



April is National Mental Health Month, which is the perfect time to review warning signs of mental stressors that affect the whole body. As teens transition to college and manage social stressors, it can be an especially emotional time. The doctors encouraged “talk therapy,” providing a safe place to discuss emotions, and the root causes of the stress and anxiety someone may be experiencing.



The assembly concluded with several student questions about educational requirements to enter the field of psychology and a round of applause for the presentation.

