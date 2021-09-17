SAFE Disposal events coming to all 5 boroughs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Department of Sanitation has announced the fall 2021 Solvents, Automotive, Flammables and Electronics (SAFE) Disposal events schedule. The events provide city residents an easy way to safely dispose of potentially harmful household products.

Household products such as pesticides, strong cleaners, mercury-containing devices, paints, automotive fluids, and medications may be brought to the drop-off events. Residents can also bring electronics, which may no longer be collected with trash and other recycling, due to a state law. Only city residential waste will be accepted and residents interested in attending must register in advance for a time slot.

“After a COVID-related postponement, we are thrilled to bring back our SAFE Disposal events this fall,” said Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson. “Residents know these events as a quick and easy way to dispose of their potentially harmful products. While residents will need to register in advance this year, we are looking forward to seeing many of our neighbors take full advantage of them.”

During fall 2021, the Department will hold five SAFE Disposal events, one in each borough. All events are rain or shine, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The fall events are:

Manhattan – Sunday, Sept. 19

Registration Required! Register at: on.nyc.gov/SAFE-MN

Union Square, North Plaza

South side of 17th Street, between Park Avenue South and Broadway

Cars approach from Park Ave South and 20th Street

Walk-in area available for residents taking public transportation

Brooklyn – Sunday, Sept. 26

Registration Required! Register at: on.nyc.gov/SAFE-BK

Floyd Bennett Field

Flatbush Avenue/Marine Parkway

Cars enter along Flatbush Avenue and make a left into the main entrance, immediately before the toll bridge

Queens – Saturday, Oct. 9

Registration Required! Register at: on.nyc.gov/SAFE-QNS

Cunningham Park, Ball Field Parking Lot

Cars enter on Francis Lewis Boulevard between Union Turnpike and Grand Central Parkway

Walk-in area available for residents taking public transportation

Staten Island – Saturday, Oct. 16

Registration Required! Register at: on.nyc.gov/SAFE-SI

Midland Beach Parking Lot:

Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

Cars approach from Slater Boulevard

Bronx – Saturday, Oct. 23

Registration Required! Register at: on.nyc.gov/SAFE-BX

Orchard Beach Parking Lot

Follow Park Drive to the end

To identify harmful products, look for items marked DANGER, WARNING, POISON or CAUTION.

Examples of Accepted Items

Automotive products such as motor oil, transmission fluid, and auto batteries.

Personal care items like unwanted medicines or cosmetics.

Thermometers.

Syringes (clearly labeled and packaged in a “sharps” container or other leak proof, puncture-resistant container).

Household products such as pesticides, paint, hazardous cleaners, compact fluorescent light bulbs.

Electronics, such as computers, televisions and printers.

Materials collected are either recycled, blended for fuel, or sent to licensed hazardous waste treatment facilities for safe disposal. Electronics are responsibly recycled or refurbished for reuse through ecycleNYC. Unwanted medications are managed by environmental police and incinerated to prevent unintentional poisonings or entry into the water supply.

DSNY relies on several partners and contractors to make these events a success, including the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, Covanta Energy, Electronic Recyclers International and Veolia ES Technical Solutions.

For those unable to participate in these events, visit www.nyc.gov/safedisposal or contact 311 for additional disposal options.