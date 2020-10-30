Riverdale nursing home undergoes multimillion dollar renovation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A year ago, Methodist Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverdale began a multimillion dollar, full-scale renovation of its facility. While work stopped during the height of COVID-19, it restarted in October.

According to Maria Perez, CEO and administrator, the goal is to give the building a complete facelift and make it more attractive. Every resident has a private room with a bathroom and all of these will be upgraded.

There will also be a new café and a dialysis center that will serve 16 patients.

“I’m so proud that our team at the Methodist Home has always been state-of-the-art in terms of patient care,” Perez said. “And now, with this renovation, our physical facility matches that same level of excellence.”

Established in 1929 at 4499 Manhattan College Pkwy., the three-floor facility offers care for short-term rehabilitation patients needing therapy or nursing services after surgery or illness and long-term care.

The facility also provides outpatient therapy services such as physical therapy, speech therapy and a stroke program.

The Methodist Home was one of the first nursing homes in New York to meet all Health Department criteria to restart visitation after the surge of COVID-19 cases in New York declined.

Renovations are expected to be complete in early 2021.