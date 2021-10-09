Reckless driver hits multiple parked cars and kills pedestrian

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Mount Vernon man was charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving after he struck multiple parked cars in the Bronx Tuesday, including killing a pedestrian, police said.

On Sept. 28, according to the NYPD, Carina Lopez, 31, of Bronx River Avenue, had just parked her vehicle on the east side of Bronx River Avenue when a 2021 Dodge Ram, operated by Robert Johnson, 42, and traveling northbound on Bronx River Avenue struck and killed her.

Johnson subsequently hit multiple parked and unoccupied vehicles at the location. Johnson was transported via EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries while in police custody. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.