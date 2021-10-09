Police & Fire

Reckless driver hits multiple parked cars and kills pedestrian

A reckless driver hit multiple parked cars and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday, Sept. 28. 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty

A Mount Vernon man was charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving after he struck multiple parked cars in the Bronx Tuesday, including killing a pedestrian, police said.

On Sept. 28, according to the NYPD, Carina Lopez, 31, of Bronx River Avenue, had just parked her vehicle on the east side of Bronx River Avenue when a 2021 Dodge Ram, operated by Robert Johnson, 42, and traveling northbound on Bronx River Avenue struck and killed her.

Johnson subsequently hit multiple parked and unoccupied vehicles at the location. Johnson was transported via EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries while in police custody. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

