Queens teen tased and arrested in Bronx after fleeing chaotic NYPD vehicle vandalism in Ozone Park

Police are looking for dozens of suspects who took part in a street takeover in Ozone Park on Saturday night and vandalized NYPD vehicles that responded to the mob scene.

A Queens teenager was tased and arrested in the Bronx early Sunday morning after allegedly taking part in a chaotic street takeover in Ozone Park that involved hundreds of people and the vandalism of multiple NYPD vehicles.

Tristan Nandram, 18, of Liverpool Street in Jamaica, fled to the Bronx following the mayhem in southern Queens, where police say he was involved in damaging a marked police vehicle and stealing items from inside it.

Officers caught up with Nandram in the Van Nest section of the Bronx after responding to a 911 call about possible shots fired near Zerega Avenue and Gleason Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a disorderly group gathered around an NYPD vehicle. Nandram allegedly smashed the window, kicked the doors, and reached inside to grab a patrol bag containing paperwork and other non-essential police items.

Police say Nandram took off on foot, prompting a chase through the neighborhood. When officers caught up to him, he resisted arrest and an officer deployed a Taser. He was taken into custody and booked at the 43rd Precinct stationhouse in Soundview, where EMS responded and Nandram refused medical attention, according to police. He was charged with criminal mischief and other related offenses.

Police also arrested two young men from Massachusetts in the Bronx on Sunday morning in connection with the Ozone Park street takeover.

The disturbance began around 10 p.m. Saturday, when hundreds gathered on Rockaway Boulevard between 83rd and 84th Streets in Queens to watch vehicles do donuts and set off fireworks. A video posted to Instagram shows the chaotic scene.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to the area and encountered a mob vandalizing three NYPD vehicles — two of which were unmarked and all of which were occupied. The suspects reportedly used traffic cones to smash windows and dent vehicle sides before speeding off in various directions. No officers were injured.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness or vandalism aimed at the police,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on social media Monday. “We arrested several individuals for crimes that endangered our cops and our streets. Rest assured, we’ll be back soon for the rest of them.”

In the aftermath of the takeover, a local civic leader in Ozone Park voiced outrage and called on city officials to take stronger action.

“We strongly urge the city to deploy a dedicated tactical response team in each borough to swiftly and effectively address these gatherings,” wrote Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams and other elected leaders. “The current strain on NYPD resources is unsustainable, and without immediate intervention, we fear further injuries, fatalities, or even harm to officers attempting to dismantle these gatherings.”

Esposito, a retired housing cop, warned that such street takeovers are likely to increase with the warmer weather.

“We respectfully call on the city leadership to take decisive action before this issue spirals further out of control,” he added. “Our community deserves to feel safe, and law enforcement should not have to face these dangerous situations without proper support.”

The NYPD is asking anyone with information regarding the street takeover to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.