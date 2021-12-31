Police & Fire

Queens resident arrested for murder of Claremont victim

A 20-year-old Queens man faces murder charges for the alleged killing of a Bronx man earlier this month. 
A 20-year-old Queens man was arrested for the alleged killing of a Bronx man earlier this month.

Nelson Rivera, 19-14 Bleecker St., in Queens, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the slaying of John Salgado, 37.

Salgado, of Gunther Avenue in the Bronx, took bullets to his face, chest and both legs in front of 1385 Washington Ave., in Claremont at about 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 11.

A source familiar with the case said an unknown individual walked up to Salgado, pulled the trigger and fled.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the wounded Salgado at the location while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

EMS rushed the victim to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

