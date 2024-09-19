Queens man charged in Bronx subway bottle attack: NYPD

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, believed to be Ellis Landel, shortly after the Aug. 13 assault

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police arrested a 43-year-old Queens man Monday who allegedly smashed a bottle over the head of a subway rider in the Bronx last month.

Ellis Landel, a resident of 84-18 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Queens, was apprehended within the confines of the 49th Precinct and charged with second-degree assault.

He is accused of attacking a 57-year-old man at around 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 13 while the victim was sitting on a southbound 5 train near the Grand Concourse and East 138th Street station. He allegedly struck the victim on the head with a bottle before fleeing the scene.

The 57-year-old sustained a head laceration and was treated by EMS on-site. The investigation remains ongoing.