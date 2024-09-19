Queens man charged in Bronx subway bottle attack: NYPD

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, believed to be Ellis Landel, shortly after the Aug. 13 assault

Police arrested a 43-year-old Queens man Monday who allegedly smashed a bottle over the head of a subway rider in the Bronx last month.

Ellis Landel, a resident of 84-18 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Queens, was apprehended within the confines of the 49th Precinct and charged with second-degree assault.

He is accused of attacking a 57-year-old man at around 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 13 while the victim was sitting on a southbound 5 train near the Grand Concourse and East 138th Street station. He allegedly struck the victim on the head with a bottle before fleeing the scene.

The 57-year-old sustained a head laceration and was treated by EMS on-site. The investigation remains ongoing.

 

