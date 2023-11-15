PS 47 celebrates PAL’s Lights On Afterschool event

Students of PS 47 take part in the Police Athletic League’s Lights On Afterschool event on Oct. 26, 2023.

The Police Athletic League’s (PAL) PS 47 in the Bronx held its Lights On Afterschool event with PAL participants and staff of the after-school program on Oct. 26, taking part in “Decades Day.”

PS 47, an elementary school located at 172nd Street, brought creativity to this day of spirit with the youngsters and staff dressing up in a fashion trend of their choosing, representing the 1960s to the 2010s. The young people celebrated the importance of after-school programs through this fun-filled event and were eager to advocate and spread awareness of Lights On Afterschool.

The event was one of thousands that took place across the country as part of Lights On Afterschool, the nationwide rally for after-school programs organized each year by the Afterschool Alliance. This year, Lights On Afterschool highlighted the vital work that after-school programs do to support students and families. Lights On Afterschool celebrates the achievements of after-school students and draws attention to the need for more after-school programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised each weekday afternoon. Events taking place across the nation emphasized the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school and encouraged lawmakers, businesses, philanthropies and others to increase funding and support for these programs.

Lights On Afterschool is organized by the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality after-school programs. More information on the Afterschool Alliance and Lights On Afterschool is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.

After-school programs and academic enrichment at PAL build confidence in young people. PAL’s after-school programs focus on project-based learning through STEAM initiatives, including coding, sustainable beehives, hydroponics, dance workshops, in addition to homework help, tutoring, internships and career development.

Founded in 1914, New York City’s PAL is a nonprofit organization that provides recreational, educational, cultural and social activities to 15,000 children and teens annually. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.

