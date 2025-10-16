Power Women of the Bronx to celebrate trailblazing leaders at Villa Barone

Schneps Media is proud to present the Power Women of the Bronx awards and networking celebration, taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 19th at Villa Barone Manor. This inspiring event will bring together influential women from across the Bronx who are driving change, leading with purpose and making an extraordinary impact in their communities and industries.

For more than 30 years, Schneps Media — publishers of the Bronx Times, amNY Metro and Noticia NY — has been shining a spotlight on exceptional women through its Power Women series. The tradition continues in the Bronx, where honorees from diverse fields will be recognized for their leadership, business success and commitment to giving back.

The evening will feature networking, dinner and an uplifting awards ceremony, offering honorees and guests alike the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate the strength of women shaping the Bronx’s future.

Nominations are now open! Schneps Media invites the community to nominate outstanding women who inspire others and make a lasting difference in the Bronx.

A list of honorees to date is in formation and will continue to grow as nominations are received. Join Schneps Media in honoring these inspiring women and be part of a memorable evening celebrating leadership, community, and empowerment.

For nominations, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit PowerWomenBronx.com