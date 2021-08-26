Police search for man involved in East Tremont shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the wrist and leg on Aug. 11 in East Tremont.

According to the NYPD, at 9:55 a.m., an unidentified male fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking a 44-year-old man in front of 706 E. Tremont Ave.

The shooter fled the scene and the victim was transported by EMS in stable condition to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.