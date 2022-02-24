Police & Fire

Police looking for driver in Soundview hit and run

By
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD is looking for a driver involved in a hit and run in Soundview from December 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty

The NYPD recently released information about a hit and run in the Bronx from December 2021.

According to the police, on Dec. 23, 2021, a driver operating an SUV with unknown plates was traveling on Commonwealth Avenue in Soundview and struck a 57-year-old woman as she was walking in the street at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue. However, the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on East Tremont Avenue.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where she was treated for minor body trauma.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC