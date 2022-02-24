Police looking for driver in Soundview hit and run

The NYPD recently released information about a hit and run in the Bronx from December 2021.

According to the police, on Dec. 23, 2021, a driver operating an SUV with unknown plates was traveling on Commonwealth Avenue in Soundview and struck a 57-year-old woman as she was walking in the street at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue. However, the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on East Tremont Avenue.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where she was treated for minor body trauma.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.