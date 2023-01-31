Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of Jan. 29

-The following are crime reports and arrests filed by the NYPD’s police precincts in the Bronx.

41st Precinct

— The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in connection to an assault that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 1.

It was reported to police that at approximately 9 p.m., the victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat. When the victim grabbed the bat, a second unknown male stabbed the victim three times to the back. The victim sustained lacerations to his back and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The male individuals fled to parts unknown.

The individuals are described as male, dark complexion, and believed to be in their late teens to early 20’s.

— On Jan. 30, at 2:21 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at 1180 Union Ave. Upon arrival, police discovered a 26-year-old male shot in the abdomen sitting in the passenger seat of a Honda CRV. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene. Further investigation determined that the victim was shot at East 163 Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue and was driven to 1180 Union Ave. There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

42nd Precinct

— It was reported to police that on Monday, Jan. 16, a 33-year-old male was sitting inside of his parked white 2019 Toyota Rav4 in the vicinity of Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard at 8:31 p.m., when an unknown individual approached the driver side window. The individual displayed a firearm and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The individual proceeded to enter the vehicle and fled in it to parts unknown. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied the day after the incident in front of 4210 Dereimer Ave., within the confines of the 47th Precinct. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately 5’6″ in height.

43rd Precinct

— On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:26 p.m. police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of 1121 Morris Ave. Upon arrival, officers observed two males with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was removed by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. The second victim, a 33-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased.

On Jan. 25, the deceased individual was identified as Kadeem Corion of Queens.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, it was discovered that there were two additional victims as a result of this incident. The third victim, a 30-year-old male, was discovered by officers with a gunshot wound to the lower back in the vicinity of Sherman Avenue and East 167 Street. EMS responded and transported this aided male to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. The fourth victim, a 24-year-old male, was transported by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

— On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at approximately 10:58 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside of 1285 Washington Ave. (Morrisania Houses), apartment 1B. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There were no weapons recovered at the scene and no arrests were made at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

— It was reported to police that on Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 21-year-old male was walking in front of 1310 Elder Ave. when he was approached by a group of unknown individuals. The individuals made verbal threats to harm the victim while demanding property. The individuals proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s wallet, cellphone, hat and jacket. The individuals fled the location in an unknown direction on foot. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident. The total approximately value of the property removed is $1,053.

44th Precinct

— The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in connection to a robbery that occurred on Jan. 20.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., the victim, a 24-year-old female, was walking in the vicinity of Sheridan Avenue and Edgewater Road, when a group of individuals approached the victim and began to strike her in the face with closed fists, causing a laceration to her face.

The individuals then removed the victim’s cellphone and a TD bank credit card from inside her backpack and they all fled on foot to parts unknown. The value of the iPhone 11 is approximately $1,000. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The individuals are described as two females and eight males, approximately 15-18 years of age.

— On Sunday, Jan. 22, at approximately 8:25 a.m. hours, a 53-year-old male victim dropped off a male individual on Grand Concourse and East 170th Street when the unknown male individual threatened the victim and held a knife to his neck while demanding money. The victim complied and the male individual fled south bound on Grand Concourse with $70 cash. The victim suffered a minor laceration to his left hand and refused medical attention on scene.

The individual is described as male, dark complexion, 5’10” in height, weighing 180 pounds and approximately 40 years old.

46th Precinct

— It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 2 p.m, a 23-year-old male victim became engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual in front of 165 E. Tremont Ave. The unidentified individual then produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times about the head. The individual then fled the location on foot heading eastbound on East Tremont Avenue. The victim sustained a puncture wound to his left cheek and a laceration to his forehead and was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The individual being sought is described as a male approximately in his mid-20’s, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a dark complexion and a medium build, last seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a large black coat with a fur hood, a green baseball hat, ripped blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

47th Precinct

— At approximately 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, a 41-year-old male, was inside of 3201D White Plains Road, when four unknown male individuals inside of a 2020 Gray KIA Soul drove to the front of the location.

An unknown male individual produced a firearm from the vehicle and shot into the building, striking the victim in his left hand. The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals fled westbound on Burke Avenue to parts unknown.

The individuals are described as male, and believed to be in their late teens to early 20’s.

48th Precinct

— The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals believed to be involved in a reckless endangerment incident that occurred on Jan. 13.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 183rd Street, unidentified individuals discharged a firearm and both individuals fled the scene to parts unknown. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes