Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of April 24

40th Precinct

-The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in connection with a burglary pattern.

The first incident was reported to police on Friday, April 7, at approximately 4:29 a.m., that two individuals forced their way through a locked basement door to a commercial establishment, located at 450 E. 144 St.. The individuals removed lighting materials and fled.

The second incident was reported on Thursday, April 13, at approximately 2:29 a.m., that an individual gained forced entry through a locked basement door to the same business. The suspect removed video cameras and cleaning supplies and fled the location.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

-On Friday, April 21, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a 23-year-old female victim was approached from behind on a northbound 4 train, in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and East 149 Street. The individual grabbed her buttocks and then exited the train car at the station.

The sought individual is described as a male, approximately 30 years old, approximately 6’1” and 200 pounds, last seen wearing a white shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt and a backpack.

44th Precinct

-On Friday, April 14, at approximately 1:40 p.m., in front of 1406 Merriam Ave., two unidentified individuals fired shots striking a 21-year-old male victim in the back. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The individuals

-On Saturday, April 22, at approximately 10:21 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed inside of 1145 University Ave. Upon arrival officers observed a 37-year-old male, John Levestone, with a stab wound to the torso in the hallway of the location. Levestone was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals-Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

Crystal Fryson, 34, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

–It was reported to police that on Saturday, April 8, at approximately 3 a.m. in front of 872 Gerard Ave., a 44-year-old male victim was approached from behind by individuals who punched the victim in the face and forcibly removed his wallet. The victim refused medical attention.

45th Precinct

-On Monday, April 24, Alex Seeraj, 29, was arrested in connection with an assault that occurred on May 21, 2022.

On that date, in front of 2407 Westchester Ave., a group of individuals approached the 29-year-old victim and shot the victim in the neck and leg. The victim was removed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi in stable condition.

Seeraj was charged with attempted murder and assault.

47th Precinct

-On Sunday, April 16, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 38-year-old male victim was approached by two unknown individuals in front of 3477 Corsa Ave. The suspects punched the victim multiple times and slashed him in the face. The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Jacobi in stable condition. The individuals fled in a vehicle last seen traveling westbound on Corsa Avenue.

The first individual is described as a male approximately 25-30, with a light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The second individual is described as a male approximately 25-30 years old, with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing black jeans and black sneakers.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored four-door sedan.

-On Sunday, April 16, an unknown individual entered 3740A White Plains Road at roughly 1:40 p.m., and slashed the 50-year-old male victim in the face before fleeing the location. The victim suffered a laceration and was removed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, approximately 5’6″ tall and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

48th Precinct

-On Saturday, April 22, at approximately 6:04 a.m., a 68-year-old female victim was approached from behind in the vicinity of East 189 Street and Webster Avenue. The person choked the victim, forced her into a garage, and attempted to remove her clothing but was unable to do so. The individual forced the victim to perform oral sex on him before he fled southbound on 3rd Avenue. The victim was removed to an area hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.

The sought individual is described as a male, approximately 5’2-5’5’’, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

-On Monday, April 24, at 10:37 a.m., an on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct.

Richie Torres, 44, an employee of the DSNY, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

-The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who was a victim of an assault that occurred within the confines of the 48 Precinct.

On Saturday, April 22, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the unidentified victim was approached by three individuals at Third Avenue and East 187 Street. The individuals punched the victim in the face and hit him about the body with a bag. The suspects then proceeded to kick the victim causing him to fall to the ground. The victim was removed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition and is being treated for a skull fracture.

The NYPD is seeking to obtain any information in regard to the victim’s identification, as well as the individuals being sought for his assault.

49th Precinct

–Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in connection with a four-incident burglary pattern.

The first incident was reported on Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 12:45 a.m., when the suspect climbed a wall and gained entry to a commercial establishment, located at 2942 Boston Road. The individual removed an Apple iPod, Apple iPad, Laptop, Chromebook, jewelry and a 2020 Nissan Maxima before fleeing the location. The individual caused property damage to a door frame inside of the location.

The second incident saw an unknown individual re-enter the same address, the time at 3:40 a.m. through the front door that he had opened during the earlier burglary. He removed a Supreme bike and then fled the location.

The third incident on Friday, April 14, at approximately 1 a.m., saw an unknown individual climb a wall and gained entry into 3066 Boston Road. The individual removed a hammer and fled the location.

The fourth incident, which took place shortly after 1 a.m. saw an unknown individual climbed a wall and gained entry into 3062 Boston Road. The individual used a screwdriver and tried prying open a register, but was unable to do so. The individual then fled northbound on Laconia Avenue.

The sought individual is described as a male with dark complexion, who was last seen wearing all black clothing, a brown bag and a Nike backpack.

