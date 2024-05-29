Police Beat | Murder and rape rates climb in several Bronx precincts

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Murder and rape rates have climbed in select Bronx precincts over the most recent 28-day period as compared to 2023 crime rates, according to the NYPD’s latest crime stats released May 6.

Most notably, the 46th Precinct demonstrated a 300% increase in murders – with a rise from 0 cases last year to 3 cases this year. The 46th Precinct, including Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights, and Mount Hope, is not alone in this murder rate increase. The 44th and 45th Precinct, too, saw increased murder rates for this 28-day period. Murder cases rose from two to three at a 50% increase and from zero to one at a 100% increase in the 44th and 45th Precincts, respectively.

All other precincts demonstrated no change in murder rate or, in the case of the 47th precinct, a 100% decline in murder cases.

Compared to last year, precincts 44, 46, and 52 saw a formidable upsurge in rape cases as well. The 52nd Precinct demonstrated the greatest increase at a 200% rise in rape cases – that is, from one case last year to three cases this year. Rape cases rose 66.7% and 50% in the 44th and 46th Precincts, respectively.

However, rape cases declined for most Bronx precincts. The 49th Precinct in particular demonstrated a decline of note. While the precinct saw four rape cases in 2023 in this 28-day period, there were no rape cases in 2024 (a 100% decline). In the 49th Precinct, rape and grand larceny auto were the only crimes on decline though. Robbery, felony assault, burglary, and grand larceny cases all rose.

In contrast, the 43rd Precinct saw major declines in almost all major crimes; only the 2024 murder rate remained comparable to the 2023 rate in this precinct. The 43rd Precinct, which encompasses Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road, and Parkchester, saw its most significant decline in rape cases. While there were eight rape cases last year in this 28-day period, there were only three this year. As such, rape cases have declined by 62.5%.

The 41st and 50th Precinct’s major crime cases followed suit. Rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, and grand larceny auto cases all declined in the 41st and 50th precinct. Murder rates for both precincts remained stable. Only grand larceny cases rose from 2023 to 2024 – for a 23.3% increase for the 41st precinct and 5.8% increase for the 50th precinct.

All Bronx precincts except the 44th and 50th precinct saw a decline in grand larceny auto cases. The 46th Precinct demonstrated the most significant decline, from 25 cases last year to 11 cases this year for a 56% decrease. The 49th Precinct, home to Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens, followed close behind in its grand larceny auto case percentage decrease. Cases waned from 59 in 2023 to 29 in 2024 in this 28-day period, making for a 50.8% decline. The grand larceny auto case rates did not change in the 44th and 50th precinct.

