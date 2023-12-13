Police Beat I Crime is up in the Bronx this year, marked by a spike in stolen vehicles and assaults

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Crime in the Bronx is up this year, largely attributable to a surge in stolen vehicles and an uptick in felony assault cases, according to the latest NYPD data released Dec. 10.

Major crimes — encompassing murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny of automobiles — are up nearly 6% across the borough for the year through Dec. 10, compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The Bronx reported a total of 28,003 major crimes year-to-date, a notable uptick from the 26,454 cases reported this time last year.

A significant contributor to this year’s crime surge was a staggering 31% increase in grand larceny auto cases, with 4,839 reports of stolen vehicles for the year through Dec. 10, compared to 3,694 for the same period last year. There was also a 9.7% jump in felony assault cases year-to-date, with 7,686 incidents reported this year, up from 7,004 during the corresponding period in 2022.

However, there was a slight decline in the number of murders for the year through Dec. 10, dropping from 122 last year to 118 this year. Similarly, the number of reported rapes decreased from 367 to 343, while robberies were down from 4,857 to 4,638, according to NYPD data. The number of reported burglaries remained relatively stable, with a minimal change from 2,749 in 2022 to 2,732 this year.

However, the jump in major crimes in the Bronx this year eased over the 28-day period ending on Dec. 10, when compared to the corresponding 28-day period in 2022. Major crime showed a marginal increase of 1.6%, with 2,150 major crimes reported, up from 2,1117 during the 28-day period last year.

During the past 28 days, the number of grand larceny auto cases dipped by 5.9%, going from 320 cases reported to 301. Felony assaults, while still elevated, saw a more moderate increase of 2.7%, with 576 incidents reported, up from 561.

Nevertheless, the drop in the number of grand larceny auto cases during the past 28 days was not uniform across all Bronx precincts. Seven out of the 12 precincts in the borough experienced an increase compared to last year.

The 49th Precinct — which covers Allerton, Pelham Parkway, and the surrounding areas — continued to grapple with a high number of grand larceny auto cases, with an increase of 35.5%, compared to the 28-day period last year. Additionally, there was a notable rise of 23.1% in cases in the 46th Precinct, which includes Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope.

Felony assault cases remained elevated over the 28-day period in the 52nd Precinct — which covers Bedford Park, Fordham and nearby areas — recording a rise of 35% compared to the same period last year. The 41st Precinct, encompassing Hunts Point and Longwood, also saw a significant spike of 18.6% in felony assault cases.

Despite the increase in felony assaults, the overall trend in violent crimes moderated over the past month. There were eight murders during the 28-day period ending Dec. 10, compared to 11 during the same period in 2022. Additionally, there were 21 reported rapes, down from 25 last year.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes