Police Beat | Grand larceny crimes continue to increase throughout the Bronx

The 43rd Precinct sees a decline in almost all major crimes in the most recent 28 day period compared to last year.

The 43rd Precinct sees a decline in almost all major crimes in the most recent 28 day period compared to last year.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

When comparing the NYPD’s crime statistics for Bronx police precincts in the 28-day period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 28 with statistics from the same time time period a year ago, grand larceny crimes continued to increase, while the number of grand larceny auto crimes continue to gradually decline.

Grand larceny crimes rose as much as 55.3% in this period, which is the case for the 49th Precinct, which includes Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and Pelham Gardens.

However, some other precincts saw only a marginal increase in these crimes, such as the 43rd Precinct, which includes Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester, which saw a 4.3% increase compared to the same time period a year ago.

In the few precincts that didn’t see an increase in grand larceny complaints, the decrease was relatively marginal. In the 41st Precinct, which includes Hunts Point and Longwood, there was a decrease of 11.8%. The data was similar for the 46th Precinct, where the decrease was 7.5%. The 46th Precinct includes Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope.

Murders across the borough saw marginal changes. Murders either decreased or remained the same in every precinct except the 46th, where cases went from zero cases in this same period last year to one this year. The most notable decrease was in the 44th Precinct, which went from three cases a year ago to zero this year. The 44th Precinct includes Throggs Neck, Co-op City and City Island.

The 43rd Precinct, which includes Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester, saw significant declines in almost all major crimes in this time period. Cases of felony assault, robbery and grand larceny auto crimes all decreased by more than 40% each compared to last year’s same time period. The only major crime that saw an increase in this period was grand larceny, which saw a 4.3% increase at a change from 69 to 72 this year.

Grand larceny auto crimes mostly decreased across the borough, with the exception of the 49th, 50th and 52nd precincts, which saw increases of 8.3%, 20.0% and 6.2%, respectively. Other boroughs saw a range of decreases in grand larceny auto crimes, with the most notable being in the 46th Precinct, which saw a change from 27 cases to 9, marking a 66.7% decline compared to last year.

The 42nd Precinct saw increases in all major crimes except for murder, which went from one case to zero this year, and grand larceny auto crimes, with a notable decrease of 43.6%. Notably, cases of rape increased from four to six and cases of felony assault increased from 34 to 46, marking a change of 35.3%. The 47th Precinct includes Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes