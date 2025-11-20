Bronx punk band Planta Industrial plays to packed house for EP release show

Bronx-based punk group Planta Industrial drew a packed house to the Nov. 19, 2025 release of their new EP, “Punk Wave Sin Barreras.”

On a cold Wednesday night, fans packed the music club Nublu on Avenue C for Bronx-based punk group Planta Industrial, who launched their new EP, “Punk Wave Sin Barreras [Without Barriers].”

The group is led by two Dominicans from the Bronx: Saso Worldwide, (Roosevelt Castillo) and AKA The Darknight (Andrew Adames), who saw their first viral hit “That’s My B—h” last year and are rocketing through the New York City music scene and well beyond.

In the borough which created hip-hop, Planta’s unique sound blends hip-hop vibes with punk music —metal, emo, screams— heavy bass and fast beats made for moshing (which the Nublu crowd joyfully did).

Castillo and Adames’ signature fashion —eye-catching chains, grills, streetwear and neo-grunge looks— also sets them apart, as does their seamless flow between English and Spanish lyrics.

The Nov. 19 show was hosted by Witchmamii and kicked off at 10:30 p.m. with some of the best Bronx and New York City DJs —Mundo Sound Systems, Nas Leber, Luigi and Fatherbop— who played everything from bachata and reggaeton to Smashing Pumpkins.

The crowd went wild for Planta’s set as they played the new EP and a couple past singles. They included “Teteo in the Bronx,” an ode to their home borough that opens with, “Yeah we live up in the Bronx, we talk like s–t up in the Bronx, getting lit up in the Bronx, but don’t get lit up in the Bronx.”

Probably the biggest hit on the new EP is “Oi,” which features a catchy chorus of fist-pumping shouts with a play on “hoy,” the Spanish word for “today”: “Manaña no! Oi! Oi! Oi!”

Castillo and Adames had their first major hit only last year with “That’s My B—h,” accompanied by a hilarious music video of the two men competing for the same woman’s attention.

Since then, their songs and videos, which often feature Bronx parks, train stations, venues and street corners, have put the borough on the map in a new way.

In an interview after their set, Castillo said he went into “auto mode” during the show, where he “tapped out of what’s happening with me and tapped into the rest.”

He said the duo intends for “Punk Wave Sin Barreras” to be the first in a series of EPs that may include three total albums, but the ideal number became a subject of impromptu debate outside the venue at nearly 2 a.m.

Adames maintained that many of the best TV shows (The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, for instance), were successful for far more than three seasons, but Castillo maintained that three is ideal for any project. “I think the best series is only three seasons, so it doesn’t overstay its welcome.”

Adames said Planta can get away with more releases because audiences are still getting acquainted with their style. “It’s so different, it’s so new,” he said.

Adames said, “Punk Wave Sin Barreras” is about a musical “rebellion”—having the freedom to “go all over the place.”

Castillo agreed that by not being confined by genres, the duo can respond to their fans and authentically represent their Bronx Latino roots.

“This project is what everyone’s been really hungry for,” Castillo said. “We’re the voice of a lot of folks who grew up how we did.”

Planta Industrial may be on the verge of a major breakthrough, having been praised by the style publication Hypebeast for “chart[ing] a sound for the nueva generación.” The group has also appeared in the viral music video series COLORS, played SummerStage in Central Park, and packed numerous shows across the city and the Bronx.

“Punk Wave Sin Barreras” is out now on all music streaming platforms.

