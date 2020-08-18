PHOTOS: Music legends celebrate Second Annual Bronx Hip Hop Day

Music

In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bronx showed out for the Second Annual Bronx Hip Hop Day event in honor of the genre’s birthplace.

On Monday, Aug. 10, Hip Hop pioneers gathered for the annual event, including DJ Kool Herc, DJ Geechie Dan, Tony Crush, M.C. Stik-e, Sal Abbatiello (CEO of Fever Records), DJ Switch, Al Pizarro (co-founder of Hip-Hop Blvd NYC), MC T & T, Candela (president of Hip Hop Blvd’s Latin/Spanish Rap Division), James Top (NYC graffiti artist, TV producer, educator and 2018 Hip Hop Hall of Fame inductee) and Joey TBS.

Special guests at Bronx Hip Hop Day included Councilman Fernando Cabrera, who presented a proclamation naming Aug. 10 as “Hip Hop Day,” Community Advocate Tony Herbert and former Congressional candidate Julio Pabon.

At the event, DJ Geechie Dan and Tony Crush were presented with an official Hip Hop Blvd signs and Councilman Cabrera was awarded for his efforts in helping the naming of Hip Hop Blvd come into fruition.

Pizzaro also made a surprise announcement that Hip Hop Blvd NYC has a new distribution deal for a new label.

See photos below from the Second Annual Bronx Hip Hop Day.

  • DC Geechie Dan, the executive director of the Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up ExperiencePhoto by Jewel Webber

  • James Top, legendary NYC graffiti artist, television producer, educator and 2018 Hip Hop Hall of Fame Inductee and Joey TBSPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Candela, president of Hip Hop Blvd's Latin/Spanish Rap DivisionPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Stevie 'D' of SM Enlightenment Media and Barry BlackPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Al Pizarro, co-founder of Hip-Hop Blvd NYC, holds proclamation stating that Aug. 10 is officially "Hip Hop Day"Photo by Jewel Webber

  • Pizarro and Councilman Fernando CabreraPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Left to right: 3. Coke La Rock, 4. Don 2 Real holding proclamation, 5. Al Pizarro, 6. Sal Abbatiello, CEO of Fever RecordsPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • MC T&T and CandelaPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • M.c. Stik-e (center) poses with the The Twin TowersPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Councilman Fernando Cabrera is given The Hip Hop Boulevard AwardPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Tony Crush is presented with Hip Hop Blvd signPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Geechie Dan and Tony Crush with Hip Hop Blvd signs that are to be put into the Hip Hop Museum in DCPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Group photo with Hip Hop Blvd signPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Group photo with Hip Hop Blvd signPhotos by Jewel Webber

  • Sal Abbatiello, CEO of Fever RecordsPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Alfredo from MPK Clothing CompanyPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Geechie Dan with Hip Hop Blvd signPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • M.C. Stik-e and DJ SwitchPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • DJ Kool Herc and DJ Flame (front in seat)Photo by Jewel Webber

  • Tony Crush (right)Photo by Jewel Webber

