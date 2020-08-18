PHOTOS: Music legends celebrate Second Annual Bronx Hip Hop Day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Photos by Jewel Webber

In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bronx showed out for the Second Annual Bronx Hip Hop Day event in honor of the genre’s birthplace.

On Monday, Aug. 10, Hip Hop pioneers gathered for the annual event, including DJ Kool Herc, DJ Geechie Dan, Tony Crush, M.C. Stik-e, Sal Abbatiello (CEO of Fever Records), DJ Switch, Al Pizarro (co-founder of Hip-Hop Blvd NYC), MC T & T, Candela (president of Hip Hop Blvd’s Latin/Spanish Rap Division), James Top (NYC graffiti artist, TV producer, educator and 2018 Hip Hop Hall of Fame inductee) and Joey TBS.

Special guests at Bronx Hip Hop Day included Councilman Fernando Cabrera, who presented a proclamation naming Aug. 10 as “Hip Hop Day,” Community Advocate Tony Herbert and former Congressional candidate Julio Pabon.

At the event, DJ Geechie Dan and Tony Crush were presented with an official Hip Hop Blvd signs and Councilman Cabrera was awarded for his efforts in helping the naming of Hip Hop Blvd come into fruition.

Pizzaro also made a surprise announcement that Hip Hop Blvd NYC has a new distribution deal for a new label.

See photos below from the Second Annual Bronx Hip Hop Day.