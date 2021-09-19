Education

Photos: P.S. 110 and Phipps Neighborhoods host back-to-school event

By
0
comments
Posted on
Attendees of the Phipps Neighborhoods back-to-school event.
On Sept. 10, Phipps Neighborhoods and P.S. 110 hosted a back to school homecoming event at their campus, located at 580 Crotona Park South.
A child at the Phipps Neighborhoods back to school event.
Fun was had by all, with food support packages from FoodStream Network, games and music, as well as backpack and uniforms giveaways.
Food and supplies were available at the Phipps Neighborhoods back to school event.
“Phipps Neighborhoods is so grateful to have FoodStream help connect families to fresh produce,” said Allison Marino, director of external relations at Phipps Neighborhoods and lead convener of Bronx Impact. “Just like backpacks and uniforms, nourishing food is an important part of gearing up for back to school, especially this year. FoodStream’s network brought us an amazing partnership with The Legacy Center that helped us send 200 families back to school with ingredients for healthy meals. We are excited about the new opportunities the platform will help us make possible for our community!”
People at the Phipps Neighborhoods back to school event.

Other partners that joined in on the back to school fun included the New York Public Library, Rethink Food, Spreading The Love Worldwide, Osbourne and Frankie’s Carnival.

Fifth Avenue: The #1 Destination in NY and Most Iconic Street in the World with Jerome Barth, President, Fifth Avenue Association

Schneps Connects

People at the Phipps Neighborhoods back to school event.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC