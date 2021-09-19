Photos: P.S. 110 and Phipps Neighborhoods host back-to-school event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Sept. 10, Phipps Neighborhoods and P.S. 110 hosted a back to school homecoming event at their campus, located at 580 Crotona Park South.

Fun was had by all, with food support packages from FoodStream Network, games and music, as well as backpack and uniforms giveaways.