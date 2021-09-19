Other partners that joined in on the back to school fun included the New York Public Library, Rethink Food, Spreading The Love Worldwide, Osbourne and Frankie’s Carnival.
Photos: P.S. 110 and Phipps Neighborhoods host back-to-school event
On Sept. 10, Phipps Neighborhoods and P.S. 110 hosted a back to school homecoming event at their campus, located at 580 Crotona Park South.
Fun was had by all, with food support packages from FoodStream Network, games and music, as well as backpack and uniforms giveaways.
“Phipps Neighborhoods is so grateful to have FoodStream help connect families to fresh produce,” said Allison Marino, director of external relations at Phipps Neighborhoods and lead convener of Bronx Impact. “Just like backpacks and uniforms, nourishing food is an important part of gearing up for back to school, especially this year. FoodStream’s network brought us an amazing partnership with The Legacy Center that helped us send 200 families back to school with ingredients for healthy meals. We are excited about the new opportunities the platform will help us make possible for our community!”