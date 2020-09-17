PHOTOS: Hutchinson Metro Center holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Hutchinson Metro Center and Bronx community once more paid tribute to all those who were tragically lost on Sept. 11.

On Monday, Sept. 14, attendees gathered outside of the development’s Marriott Residence Inn as pipe bands played in a color guard, surrounded by residents who intended on ensuring that no New Yorker, or American, ever forgets the suffering and sacrifice that the city had endured 19 years ago.

Representatives from both the 45th and 49th NYPD precincts spoke along with Councilman Mark Gjonaj, and Joseph Kelleher, president of Simone Properties during the commemoration.

Both NYPD captains reiterated a message of unity, avoiding current politics and simply communicating that police are still there to help citizens in need just as they did on Sept. 11, 2001.

Also in attendance were figures from the FDNY, PAPD, FBI, Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin and even the New York Yankees Community Liaison Ray Negron.

Expressing his pride in both New York and the Bronx, Negron said that George Steinbrenner would have been at the ceremony himself were he still alive.