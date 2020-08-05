Environment

PHOTOS: Dinowitz and Cohen host Seton Park cleanup event

Posted on AvatarBy
Councilman Andrew Cohen and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz hosted a cleanup of Seton Park Monday.
Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

On Monday, Aug. 3, Councilman Andrew Cohen and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz hosted a cleanup of Seton Park.

“Clean parks are more pleasant for everyone to use! I am grateful to everyone who came to help our @NYCParks and our community,” said Dinowitz on Twitter.

  • Councilman Andrew Cohen and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz are joined by residents in the Seton Park cleanup Monday.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • Councilman Andrew Cohen picks up trash Monday in the Seton Park cleanup.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • A resident picks up trash in Monday in Seton Park cleanup.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • Councilman Andrew Cohen and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz are joined by residents in the Seton Park cleanup Monday.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • A resident picks up trash Monday in the Seton Park cleanup.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • Residents pick up trash Monday in the Seton Park cleanup.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • Councilman Andrew Cohen picks up trash Monday in the Seton Park cleanup.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

  • Councilman Andrew Cohen picks up trash Monday in the Seton Park cleanup.Courtesy Office of CM Cohen

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>