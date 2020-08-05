PHOTOS: Dinowitz and Cohen host Seton Park cleanup event

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Monday, Aug. 3, Councilman Andrew Cohen and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz hosted a cleanup of Seton Park.

Thanks to everyone who joined us at today’s community clean up at Seton Park! pic.twitter.com/cUOSXBxTxF — Jeffrey Dinowitz (@JeffreyDinowitz) August 3, 2020

“Clean parks are more pleasant for everyone to use! I am grateful to everyone who came to help our @NYCParks and our community,” said Dinowitz on Twitter.