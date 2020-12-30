PHOTOS: Castle Hill YMCA members bring toys to over 100 Bronx children on Christmas

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Some Bronx volunteers sacrificed their own Christmas morning festivities so that some local children would have an even merrier one.

The Castle Hill YMCA along with the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors packed up their cars with about 500 toys and drove around the borough on Dec. 25 making an estimated 60 stops to bring about 120 children in need some much needed holiday joy.

This charitable donation of both toys and time is a project called “Operation Realtor Kids” and has been a Bronx holiday staple for 9-years now.

The toy deliveries didn’t end on Christmas as the operation continues into December’s final days, putting smiles on borough’s vulnerable youth.