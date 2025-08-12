Photos: Bronx Native Shop and Tag Up Studios host open mic for local performers

Attendees of the open mic at the Bronx Native Shop enjoying one of the performances.

The Bronx Native Shop clothing store partnered with Tag Up Studios to host an open mic event for local residents to show off their skills on Saturday, July 26, at the shop, located at 127 Lincoln Ave.

In addition to performing or being entertained by live performances from others, those in attendance were provided with free giveaways, including bandanas from Tag Up Studios.

DJ Wawa provided music throughout the event. Custom hats were available for attendees, courtesy of Embroidery Kingz. Additionally, artist Brandon Bradley created caricatures for those on hand who were interested.

The Qookie Munsters food truck provided guests with delicious treats, while Mott Haven Spirits provided drinks for the event. There were also vegan options for food and drinks at the open mic, courtesy of Noir Vegan.