Photos: Bronx Native Shop and Tag Up Studios host open mic for local performers

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
open mic
Attendees of the open mic at the Bronx Native Shop enjoying one of the performances.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Bronx Native Shop clothing store partnered with Tag Up Studios to host an open mic event for local residents to show off their skills on Saturday, July 26, at the shop, located at 127 Lincoln Ave.

(Left to right) Bronx Native Shop Founder/CEO Amaurys Grullon, Published Author, Poet and BX Writers Founder Josué Caceres and Rapper Tydre hosted the open mic event. Photo by Jewel Webber

In addition to performing or being entertained by live performances from others, those in attendance were provided with free giveaways, including bandanas from Tag Up Studios.

Avel Cortijo was among those to perform at the open mic. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Native Shop Founder and CEO Amaurys Grullon addresses attendees of the open mic event. Photo by Jewel Webber

DJ Wawa provided music throughout the event. Custom hats were available for attendees, courtesy of Embroidery Kingz. Additionally, artist Brandon Bradley created caricatures for those on hand who were interested.

Artist Brandon Bradley at his table with one of his cartoon-style portraits. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Qookie Munsters food truck provided guests with delicious treats, while Mott Haven Spirits provided drinks for the event. There were also vegan options for food and drinks at the open mic, courtesy of Noir Vegan.

Maurice Morgridge in front of his Qookie Munsters food truck. Photo by Jewel Webber

